FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left Miami’s matchup against the New England Patriots with a right finger injury.

Bridgewater made the start Sunday in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who is in the concussion protocol for the second time this season.

Miami led 14-10 in the third quarter and faced third-and-15 when Bridgewater threw into traffic looking for receiver Trent Sherfield. New England safety Kyle Dugger intercepted it and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Nick Folk’s extra point banged off the upright, leaving the score at 16-14.

Bridgewater entered the medical tent for evaluation after the interception and was replaced by Skylar Thompson for Miami’s next series.

Bridgewater was 12 of 19 for 161 yards and a touchdown pass.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL