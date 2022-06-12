With WGNO Sports Director on vacation, weekend sports anchor Richie Mills is behind the wheel on Sports Zone. Richie shares his take on the Deshaun Watson situation in Cleveland, and how the Saints dodged a bullet by sticking with quarterback Jameis Winston.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints decided to re-sign quarterback Jameis Winston to a two-year deal this offseason after a failed pursuit of Deshaun Watson.

Watson chose to sign a $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns instead – probably doing the Saints a favor in the process.

We learned this week that Watson is facing a 24th civil lawsuit over alleged sexual misconduct.

The New York Times reported that 24 of 66 therapists have filed lawsuits against him – which tells me that innocent or guilty – this distraction could linger for some time.

The Saints dodged a bullet, and the decision to reward Jameis Winston’s loyalty was a great one.

Winston is in camp and working diligently to get back under center.

His continued progress from this point on is a win for the team.