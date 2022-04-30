JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) defensive end James Houston was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the National Football League (NFL) draft.

Houston marks the 100th draft pick in JSU history. He was the 217th pick in the draft on Saturday, April 30.

Houston earned first-team All-SWAC, STATS FCS All-America and FCS Coaches All-America honors after recording 70 tackles (52 solo) and ranking second in the FCS in sacks (16.5), tackle for loss (24.5) and leading the nation in forced fumbles (7). He also had two fumbles recoveries, one interception, eight quarterback hurries and scored two defensive touchdowns.

Houston had a 67-yard fumble return for touchdown at Alabama A&M and a five-yard interception return for touchdown against Prairie View in the SWAC Championship Game.