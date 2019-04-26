Skip to content
NFL Draft
Officials: 500,000 fans attend NFL Draft in Nashville
NFL Draft Ends: Let’s talk quarterbacks
Texans’ Ryan Griffin arrested for public intoxication, ‘destroying’ Nashville hotel window
200K people flood downtown Nashville for day 2 of Draft
Eddie George wears No. 9 to remember McNair at NFL Draft
Tennessee high school football player goes viral after NFL Draft
Getting Greedy: Browns select LSU’s Williams in second round
Saints trade up 14 spots, draft Texas A&M center Erik McCoy
Dolphins acquire quarterback Josh Rosen in deal with Arizona
Patriots trade up, select Nashville native JoeJuan Williams in 2nd round
Titans owner Strunk vouches for 1st pick Jeffery Simmons
200,000 attend Day 1 of 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville
3 QBs and lots of defenders highlight 1st round of draft
Crowds flock to NFL Draft fan experience
Full List: Round 1 NFL Draft selections