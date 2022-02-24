While most colleges and universities field a football team as part of its general athletics program, there are some for which football is more than merely a sport—it’s akin almost to a religion. Devotion to the team and its colors is as important to that school’s culture as a religious icon is to a believer. These programs actively scout and recruit notable high school players, and are in turn rigorously applied to by matriculating seniors eager to make a name for themselves at the collegiate level.

Among the most notable college football empires are Notre Dame, the universities of Alabama, Michigan, Texas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, Penn State, Ohio State—the list goes on and on. But for every touchstone football school, there is an outlier that has produced some of the most successful and cherished players in the game. Think Jackson State, which gave us “Sweetness” himself, Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Or Mississippi Valley State, which yielded 3-time Super Bowl champion and #1 Player in NFL History, as voted by the NFL Network, ‘49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Each year, the college draft serves as a source of renewal to professional football and a testament to the quality of college programs nationwide. With the 2022 NFL draft set to take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from the Mississippi State Bulldogs using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.

#20. Elgton Jenkins (C)- Draft pick: Round 2, #44 overall in 2019

Drafted by: Green Bay Packers

Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (1 Pro Bowls)

#19 Johnthan Banks (DB)- Draft pick: Round 2, #43 overall in 2013

Drafted by: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#18. Benardrick McKinney (ILB)- Draft pick: Round 2, #43 overall in 2015

Drafted by: Houston Texans

Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (1 Pro Bowls)

#17. Reggie Kelly (TE)- Draft pick: Round 2, #42 overall in 1999

Drafted by: Atlanta Falcons

Years as a starter in NFL: 10 (0 Pro Bowls)

#16. J.J. Johnson (RB)- Draft pick: Round 2, #39 overall in 1999

Drafted by: Miami Dolphins

Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#15. Mardye McDole (WR)- Draft pick: Round 2, #39 overall in 1981

Drafted by: Minnesota Vikings

Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#14. Preston Smith (DE)- Draft pick: Round 2, #38 overall in 2015

Drafted by: Washington Football Team

Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (0 Pro Bowls)

#13. Chris Jones (DT)- Draft pick: Round 2, #37 overall in 2016

Drafted by: Kansas City Chiefs

Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (3 Pro Bowls)

#12. Darius Slay (DB)- Draft pick: Round 2, #36 overall in 2013

Drafted by: Detroit Lions

Years as a starter in NFL: 8 (4 Pro Bowls)

#11. Derek Sherrod (T)- Draft pick: Round 1, #32 overall in 2011

Drafted by: Green Bay Packers

Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#10. Johnathan Abram (S)- Draft pick: Round 1, #27 overall in 2019

Drafted by: Oakland Raiders

Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#9. Montez Sweat (DE)- Draft pick: Round 1, #26 overall in 2019

Drafted by: Washington Football Team

Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#8. Glen Collins (DE)- Draft pick: Round 1, #26 overall in 1982

Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#7. Eric Moulds (WR)- Draft pick: Round 1, #24 overall in 1996

Drafted by: Buffalo Bills

Years as a starter in NFL: 11 (3 Pro Bowls)

#6. Jeffery Simmons (DT)- Draft pick: Round 1, #19 overall in 2019

Drafted by: Tennessee Titans

Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)

#5. Walt Harris (DB)- Draft pick: Round 1, #13 overall in 1996

Drafted by: Chicago Bears

Years as a starter in NFL: 12 (1 Pro Bowls)

#4. Fletcher Cox (DT)- Draft pick: Round 1, #12 overall in 2012

Drafted by: Philadelphia Eagles

Years as a starter in NFL: 10 (6 Pro Bowls)

#3. Jimmy Webb (DT)- Draft pick: Round 1, #10 overall in 1975

Drafted by: San Francisco 49ers

Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (0 Pro Bowls)

#2. Michael Haddix (RB)- Draft pick: Round 1, #8 overall in 1983

Drafted by: Philadelphia Eagles

Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)

#1. Johnie Cooks (LB)- Draft pick: Round 1, #2 overall in 1982