NFL’s call out to fans to upload Draft video

The NFL Draft is always a time of hope and a new beginning for every team. This year it’s going to look and sound different, but one thing we want to keep the same is that fans are a part of the experience. This is your chance to do it. ESPN is looking for football fans of all ages to get dressed up in their favorite NFL team gear and film a video rooting on their team.

Your video needs to answer the following questions:

What does the draft mean to you and your team? What message do you want to give to all your team’s fans out there? How can your team give you hope for the season at the draft? (don’t be too specific on players – position or overall wins works best) Perform your team’s chant – ex. “J-E-T-S, Jets, Jets, Jets!” or “Go Lions!” Let everyone know that your team is on the clock – ex. “The World Champion Kansas City Chiefs are on the clock!”

To upload your video, click here

(Info provided by the National Football League)