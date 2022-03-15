NEW ORLEANS — With no news of a new deal between the New Orleans Saints and Marcus Williams, it seems the free agent has found a new home.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Williams has signed a 5-year, $70 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

Williams was drafted by the Saints in the 2nd round of the 2017 NFL draft and has been a mainstay in the team secondary ever since.

In 76 games wearing the black and gold, Williams recorded 15 interceptions, over 300 tackles, and 38 passes deflected.

Heading into the week, Williams was one of 18 New Orleans Saints set to become free agents.