NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Saints have now gone defense on back-to-back picks in the NFL Draft.

With their first selection on the final day of the draft, the Saints selected linebacker D’Marco Jackson of Appalachian State in the 5th round, pick 161 overall.

Jackson was the Sun Belt Conference player of the year in 2021. He was invited to the Senior Bowl and the NFL combine.

At the Senior Bowl, he tied for the team lead in tackles with 6.

In four seasons, the Spartanburg, South Carolina native had 296 tackles 34 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, 14 pass breakups, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and one touchdown (on the return of a blocked punt).

Jackson spoke with local media via zoom, Saturday.

The NFL draft continues live on WGNO and ABC.