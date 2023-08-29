JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Two undrafted Mississippi born football players made NFL roster this week.
Jackson native Malik Heath (Ole Miss) made the Green Bay Packers roster while West Point native Jason Brownlee (USM) made the New York Jets team.
by: Blake Levine
Posted:
Updated:
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Two undrafted Mississippi born football players made NFL roster this week.
Jackson native Malik Heath (Ole Miss) made the Green Bay Packers roster while West Point native Jason Brownlee (USM) made the New York Jets team.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>