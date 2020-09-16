Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
State
National
International
Border Report Tour
Mississippi Lottery
MS Most Wanted
Newsfeed Now
Pass or Fail
Rebuilding Mississippi
Top Stories
Officers save man accused of trying to run over deputy from jumping off bridge
Video
Top Stories
Suspects wanted for burglarizing home on Hanging Moss Road in Jackson
Video
Mobile COVID-19 testing continues in Mississippi
Video
Jackson police search for Terry Road burglary suspect
Damage reported in Jackson County from Hurricane Sally
Video
Politics
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Town Hall
Washington DC
Top Stories
LIVE: Biden expected to outline how he would oversee coronavirus vaccine
Live
Top Stories
LIVE: White House press briefing
Live
Top Stories
What happens if the presidential election is still contested on Inauguration Day?
Biden campaigns in Florida, gives one-on-one interview
Video
LIVE: ‘Work like the devil’: Biden visiting Florida to woo Latinos
Live
Trump signs Israel, UAE and Bahrain accords
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tropics
Operation Tornado
Sports
The Sports Zone
The O.T.
SEC
SWAC
The Big Game
Geaux Black and Gold
Japan 2020
Pro Football Challenge
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt
Focused On Those Who Serve The Pinebelt
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
Cool Schools
Focused On Faith
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Focused On Those Who Serve
Hispanic Heritage Month
Living Local Videos
Millennial Matters
Mississippi Moment
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Parenting 101
The VeryVera Show
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Severe Weather Tools
Storm Team 12 Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Preparedness Tips
Download 12 News Weather App
Pass or Fail
Nationwide project taps journalists to tackle education, race and poverty
Trending Stories
Damage reported in Pascagoula from Hurricane Sally
Video
Armed robbery suspect in custody after escape from Hinds County Courthouse
Video
Digital First: One in custody after drug bust on Central Avenue in Vicksburg
Video
Woman in stable condition after being shot on Bailey Ave. in Jackson
Video
Two suspects extradited in connection to Jackson murder investigation
Video