Adam Carver missing out of Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Adam Ryan Carver, 25, of Hattiesburg, was last seen on March 17, 2020, around 10 a.m. in the 200 block of North 40th Avenue.

According to HPD, Carver was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, turquoise long sleeve shirt, both with Aeropostale logos, and ankle top orange boots. He is described as 5’9, roughly 180 lbs., black hair with blonde highlights and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900.

