Alcorn State University announces the largest single gift in the school’s history

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Alcorn State University announced a historic $25 million gift from American novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, marking the largest gift from a single donor in the university’s 150-year history.

“This gift is truly transformational and we are humbled by Ms. Scott’s generosity,” said Alcorn President Felecia M. Nave. “It will more than double the size of our endowment. The gift will allow the University to enhance its academic offerings and make much-needed investments to continue Alcorn’s mission as the nation’s first public, historically black, land-grant university.”

“As the University embarks on an extensive five-year strategic plan, this gift could not come at a more opportune time,” added Nave. “The University has a long and rich tradition of educating the best and brightest and preparing graduates for a lifetime of success. This extraordinary gift recognizes the institution’s longstanding commitment to providing access to affordable and equitable educational opportunities.

“A significant number of Alcorn’s students are the first in their families to attend college and Ms. Scott’s pivotal gift in these uncertain times will help ensure that students have access to a life-changing education.”