Attention DirectTV and AT&T U-verse customers!

DIRECTV subscribers no longer have access to WHLT 22. Contact DIRECTV/AT&T U-verse at 800-288-2020 and tell them to bring back your favorite TV station now!

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV subscribers no longer have access to WHLT 22 station as of midnight CST on July 3, 2019. DIRECTV/AT&T U-verse has yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite new stories around this viewing area.

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: You no longer have access to your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as the remainder of this season’s Big Brother, the NFL & SEC on CBS and new seasons of NCIS and Young Sheldon.

Q: Where will WHLT 22 programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV/AT&T U-verse customers have had their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with digital antenna.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV and/or AT&T U-verse?

A: Yes. While the contract has expired, we remain available to reach a mutually agreeable agreement with DIRECTV/AT&T. We have been negotiating in good faith with DIRECTV/AT&T U-verse, proposing fair and reasonable terms for your local station.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 800-288-2020 and demand they bring back your favorite local news source! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.