JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Bluebell’s website says the Mardi Gras King Cake is now available!

The limited-edition flavor is a dessert made with cinnamon cake-flavored ice cream with tasty pastry pieces and a colorful cream cheese swirl and sprinkles.

It is available in the half-gallon size for a limited time.