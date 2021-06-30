Court reporting program added to Fall curriculum at PRCC

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)- Starting in Fall 2021, Pearl River Community College will begin a new court reporting program.

The program will offer a 45-hour certificate with an option to attain the Associates of Applied Science Degree. Leaders at the school said the program is designed to respond to a need for professional stenographers to record, transcribe, and create an official record of court proceedings.

Rose Sanchez and Twila Jordan Hoover who were the past presidents of the Court Reporting Association will teach classes within the program. There are 281 licensed court reporters in the state of Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Board of Certified Court Reporters. A decade ago, there were 375 licensed court reporters.

Graduates from the program can start out making $45,000 a year or more. Leaders at the school said the benefits of the certification can stem outside of the court room as well. Persons holding this certification can find other employment opportunities, such as pretrial depositions, arbitrations and board and stockholders meetings.

Pearl River Community College is the only college in Mississippi to offer the program, which will enroll up to 15 students. Courses start August 6, 2021.