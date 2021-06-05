COVID-19 Vaccine EUA Vs FDA Approval Process

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – This week Moderna joined Pfizer as the second company to seek full FDA approval for its vaccine.

Right now the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are authorized by Emergency Use Authorization that was granted by the FDA back in December.

The differences between E-U-A and full FDA approval of vaccines.

“A three month period of both safety and efficacy that allowed them to get emergency use authorization and to get full FDA approval you need six months worth of phase 3 data and we are now at that milestone now”, Dr. Ramod Rouhbakhsh, MD, Hattiesburg Clinic said.

With full FDA Approval this will give companies the authority to market the vaccines directly to the consumers.

“Businesses can now legally require people to get vaccinated, so once full FDA approval is granted businesses will then have the legal authority in the United States to require a vaccine for people should they choose”, Dr. Ramod Rouhbakhsh, MD, Hattiesburg Clinic said.