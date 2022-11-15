JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT)-Crews responded to a crash that injured two people at Mill Creek Road and Highway 84.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the crash happened Monday, November 14, at 7:00 p.m.

Powers and Rustin Volunteer Fire Departments arrived first to the crash. Upon arrival, firefighters found two vehicles. One vehicle had major damage with two people inside. Firefighters immediately began emergency medical treatment and used the jaws of life to remove one person who was entrapped.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Highway Patrol, and Emserv Ambulance Service also responded to the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.