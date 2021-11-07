Crews respond to house fire in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday morning on Pleasant Grove Road in Rustin.

The incident just before 7:00 a.m. The home owner, Sidney Reon, was at work at the time. He owned nine dogs and six cats who all were inside of the home and died in the fire.

No other injuries were reported. A heat lamp on the front porch is suspected to be the cause of the fire, said Jones County officials.

Jones County Fire Council urges neighbors to use caution as the weather gets colder and be sure to use caution with heat lamps and space heaters.