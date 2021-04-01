Crime Stoppers partnership expands across the Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A new partnership aimed at fighting crime in the Pine Belt is bringing more law enforcement officers together. The Metro Crime Stoppers family now has seven counties including Forrest, Lamar, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Covington, Lawrence and Perry.

The state’s director of Public Safety announced the new network. He said it puts criminals on notice.

“Criminals don’t know borders. They don’t know if they’re going from Perry County into Forrest County, and this way when citizens see something in their communities, they can report it, and it will go into a network that consists of all these counties trying to solve crimes in the Pine Belt,” said Sean Tindell, Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said adding more counties to the network will make his community safer.

“I see this as a win for Perry County, because they have access to this vast proven network, and the ability for their citizens to share tips but also it helps us,” said Barker.

Perry County’s sheriff believes his office will get more tips.

“It has opened it up to hopefully get more promotion to make people more aware, and the calls aren’t just coming in strictly to the sheriffs department. They’re going through a Metro Crime Stoppers. It makes people more confident to call in,” said Sheriff Mitch Nobles.

Teaming up to offer more options to help fight crime means safer streets for Pine Belt counties.