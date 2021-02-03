Digital First: Former Director of Urban Planning announces run for Mayor

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)- Former Hattiesburg Director of Urban Development, Lakeylah White, has made a formal political announcement for her run as Mayor of Hub City.

Mrs. White is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in Community Planning & Area Development and an MBA from William Carey University. White has also worked for North Mississippi Planning and Development District and South MS Planning and Development District and has secured millions of dollars in funding for municipalities and counties. Through her work White says she has worked with underserved communities and will continue to help them.

I could be instrumental in finding other sources and other funds to help under severed communities with needs such as housing and other infrastructure needs says White.

White believes the city needs to do more to invest in small businesses, community policing, and community development. A mother of two, Lakeylah is married to Mark White, a Hattiesburg Police Officer, and is an active member of New Seasons Family Worship Center. White responded to recent incidents of police involved shootings by suggesting to build bridges with the community and the police, starting from a young age. White says the police could also use better training,

“I also feel that police should have policies and procedures in place and better training to help prevent those type things. A 14 year old being shot is just unacceptable, and that just would not happen on my watch as the Mayor of the City of Hattiesburg.”

Lakeylah White also serves the community through civic organizations including the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People; American Planning Association; Forrest County Democratic Party; and Gamma Phi Delta Business Sorority.