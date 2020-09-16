Digital First: Hattiesburg leaders select consulting firm to assist with COVID-19 response

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – During a special meeting on Tuesday, Hattiesburg leaders selected Horne LLP Consulting Firm to assist with the use of CARES Act funds the city received.

In a three to one vote, leaders picked the firm over two other proposals.

The outstanding vote against the selection of a firm came from Ward 3 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado.

She said, “The city should be doing this work in house. It’s unnecessary to select a firm when we should have the resources to do it ourselves. I looked into other cities, and they are doing it themselves. If Forrest County has only two people in their planning department and they can do it, we can do ours. Why should we contract out when we should have in house capabilities through our own planning department?”

The mayor and other members of the board thought otherwise.

