Digital First: MDOT responds to Winter Storms in the Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Monday winter storm event has effected South Mississippi with rain fall that is quickly turning into freezing precipitation across the Pine Belt.

Reports say the freezing rain will continue into the late afternoon before its end in the evening hour with the possibility for the freezing rain to form into Sleet on the roads and eventually into expected ice accumulation.

Major warnings say roads and bridges are expected to become icy, making travel treacherous for both Monday and Tuesday.

In anticipation of the storm we’ve had crews out in Lamar, Forrest and Jones county and even up in Jasper county and Cark county. We’ve had them out treating bridges trying to make sure that we’ve got salt on the roads, said Jas N Smith MDOT Deputy Director for Public Affairs.

MDOT also says that even with the treating of the roads, they’re still dangerous as the temperatures continue to drop.

“Freezing precipitation makes it harder to keep up with the ice and stuff that continues to build up on the roads. Sleet will build up in pockets and areas, we can treat it with the salt and it will melt but then sometimes the temperature is so cold the wind coming across it, it just refreezes. “

Though salt treatments to the roads make them passable, Mdot says they are still hazardous to drive on. They suggest for drivers to:

Slow down when you are driving

Leave extra space between you and other vehicles

Brake slowly and gently, avoid slamming on breaks

Pack blankets and water in your vehicle

As the evening barrels in, temperatures are expected to drop into the low teens with wind chills as low as 0 by Tuesday morning which will bring in more icy conditions all over again.

In Petal, the Public Works department says they’ve also treated bridges this morning and while they feel bridges are okay, they are currently warning residents to stay off the roads.