Digital First: Stone County on alert following South Mississippi winter storm warning

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)- Coastal Mississippi as far inland as Wiggins set to see some Winter Storms Wednesday night and throughout Thursday

Storm weather reports for South Mississippi say tonight will be mostly cloudy, with widespread showers and storms mainly between 6 PM -12 AM.

The major concern with the storm warning is the low pressure system coupled with a warm front. Meteorologists predict if the warm front moves far enough inland, this could give South Mississippi mainly the Gulf Coast and as far inland as Wiggins, some instability which would allow for a few strong storms. Several warnings indicate hail and strong winds as the main concern and also alert toward the possibility of a isolated tornado.

Stone County identifies itself as a storm ready county equipped with tornado sirens, hourly weather information alerts, but the Emergency Management Director Raven James says it does not hurt to gather your flash lights, non perishable foods, and battery powered radios in case something does occur for the Stone County area.

While the Stone County Fire Chief Jody Hatten warns citizens to be aware of the hazards that may come up with preparing for extreme temperatures, particularly pointing to heaters. The chief suggests citizens keep space heaters far away from anything flammable and encourages families to teach children about the hazards of the space heaters. The chief also says that if citizens need help or shelter they should call ahead of the storms so that the department can see about getting you the help you need.

Following the overnight change, meteorologist predict the rain may end Thursday morning with temperatures below 40 degrees, by Friday Colder air will have set in.