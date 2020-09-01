Digital First: Two suspects charged with murder in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Columbia police arrested two in connection to a deadly shooting on Sunday, August 30.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 1:30 p.m. at 1521 Hale Street. When they arrived, officers found the victim, 30-year-old Tajuan Sinclair Kendricks.

Investigators said the suspects were apprehended through information given by a 911 caller that led officers to believe the suspects left the scene driving a white sedan. Officers arrested Bryston Marton and Dayshon Allen in a vehicle matching the description on Dale Avenue Street near High School Avenue.

Family members, who wish to remain anonymous, believe that this crime was an ambush related to an earlier incident that occurred between the victim and suspects. Family members said Kendricks tried to reason with suspects about a shooting in the neighborhood that occurred earlier in the week, which led to a fight.

Once the fight was broken up, family members said Kendricks returned home and later returned to the scene of the fight to settle the matter. While waiting in the drive way, Kendricks was shot and killed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

