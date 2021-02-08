Digital First: Hattiesburg Fire Department begins its 2021 recruitment class

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Fire Department began its 2021 Recruit Class Monday.

Eleven recruits will go through twelve weeks of state Fire Department curriculum and Hattiesburg Fire Department curriculum that will require them to get through academic, physical and mental adjustments. To get to this portion individuals have already gone through a 4 month process. Recruits are required to learn to carry their seventy pound gear while getting acclimated to wearing their gear throughout the seasons.

The next academy application process is already underway and will be closed March 6th. The city says it is their aim to have recruitment classes twice a year. Although currently the Hattiesburg Fire Department is fully staffed, the city says they’re looking to staff its 9th fire station set to open in the spring.

“There are only a hand full of cities and departments who are able to do their own training academy, Hattiesburg is lucky to have the resources provided by the people who came before us.” – Mayor Toby Barker.

Currently the City of Hattiesburg has a Class 3 fire rating and is looking to get to Class 2 with the this increase in man power.