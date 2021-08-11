Eleven USM students graduate from Forrest General Hospital’s Nurse Extern Program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Eleven students of the University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) nursing program have completed the 2021 Forrest General Hospital Nurse Extern Program.

The purpose of the program, which requires 320 work hours, is to provide students with an opportunity to enhance competencies; assist nursing students to experience a typical work environment; prepare nursing students to assume responsibilities of a full-time Registered Nurse and encourage retention of nursing graduates.

The nursing students said they have gained valuable experience during the past two months that will help them better care for patients in the future.

“A lot of time when you are on rotations in school you only see one patient. Working on the floor, I learned how to manage my time with five to seven patients,” said Drew Price of Columbia.

“It meant a lot to us to be able to do this because we’ve been able to practice a lot of skills we’ve been learning about for the last two years. We’ve learned how to manage our time so much better, talk to patients and put everything into practice,” said Baylee Grimsley of Petal.

The summer program, which ran from May 24 to July 30, is a joint effort between the Mississippi Council of Deans and the Mississippi Hospital Association. They externs will return to school this fall, with most graduating in December.