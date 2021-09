HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Alley Cat Allies flew in emergency rescue and relief supplies for animals to areas impacted by Hurricane Ida

The plane was loaded with food for animals, in addition to antibiotics, triage supplies, and microchips to track the animals. The supplies came from Virginia and were taken to Hattiesburg where they were received by the Louisiana Humane Society.

The Alley Cat Allies director said people should never leave their animals behind.