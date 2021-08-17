Entries needed for Little Things Matter Sculpture Exhibit at USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, leaders with the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Museum of Art announced a call for entries for Little Things Matter: National Juried Small-Scale Sculpture Exhibition, juried by George Beasley. This exhibition features small-scale sculptures made by artists from across the United States.

According to USM officials, artists 18 years or older are invited to submit entries of original works created within the past 5 years. Works in any 3D medium and all forms of representational, non-representational, abstract and non-objective sculpture are eligible.

“This show will feature small-scale works and therefore offers us an opportunity to exhibit a wide range and large number of works,” said Mark Rigsby, Museum Director and associate professor of Art and Design. “We hope it brings together a rich variety of styles and types of sculpture, from figurative, to abstract and non-objective works, as well as a broad range of three-dimensional media.”

The exhibit is a small-scale scale sculpture show. Therefore, works to be displayed on pedestals must not exceed 10×10 inches (WxD) at the base and must not be taller than 20 inches, wall-mounted works and/or works that are suspended from the ceiling must not exceed 20 inches in any direction and works must weigh no more than 30 lbs. Up to 3 works can be submitted.

The deadline for the call for entry is September 1, 2021. Click here, for more information regarding eligibility and specifications.