Enviva to bring 90 jobs to George County: Groundbreaking

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Monday, Enviva broke ground on their wood pellet facility in George County.
The project is a $140 million investment and is creating 90 jobs for the area.
The facility plans to produce upwards of 700,000 tons of wood pellets per year.
“We are looking forward to being a great neighbor by looking out for our people and bringing economic development to George County. At Enviva Lucedale, we are making a commitment to hire locally first, as we do with all of our facilities”, said Enviva Chairman and CEO John Keppler.