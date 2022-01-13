FedEx distribution center coming to Hattiesburg-Laurel Airport

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A new FedEx distribution center is set to become housed at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.

Construction is expected to cost around $12 million, said Bill Ray, chairman of the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport Authority Board during a news conference at the airport.

“The point is to provide for those people that we live with every day in the Pine Belt area and try to bring better jobs to the marketplace,” said Ray. “We hope that is what is going to happen here.”

Operations are expected to begin later in 2022.

David Hogan, president of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, said they anticipate seeing around 200 new jobs at the FedEx Ground site.

FedEx will join other businesses at the center, including Ashley’s Furniture, NoTrax, Flowers Bakery Distribution Center and Clearview Recovery Center.