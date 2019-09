HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Early Sunday morning around 12:30 am Hattiesburg Police were on scene in the 6100 block of U.S. 49, at La Fiesta Brava for a large crowd gathered at the business.

The police learned that a fight between two individuals occurred, patrons ran from the establishment as the fight broke out.

Two people received minor injuries attempting to flee the scene.