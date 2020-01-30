Firefighters respond to a 2-vehicle crash in Jones County

LAUREL, Miss. (WJTV) – Volunteer firefighters responded to a car accident in Jones County.

The accident happened at Jeff Byrd Road and Highway 84 Wednesday afternoon. According to investigators, the driver of a Ford Focus was trying to cross the highway onto Jeff Byrd Road when the vehicle collided with a Ford truck traveling west on the highway.

One person was transported to a hospital. Three total occupants all sustained minor injuries.

M & M, Powers and Glade volunteer firefighters responded to the scene, along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

