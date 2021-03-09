Five Winn-Dixie locations in Southeast Mississippi to administer free COVID-19 vaccines

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Southeastern Grocers Inc. has obtained 1,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which will be distributed through five Southeast Mississippi Winn-Dixie sites.

Southeastern Grocers Inc. has partnered with the Mississippi State Department of Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to offer COVID-19 vaccines in Forrest, Harrison and Lauderdale counties.

The vaccine is being distributed for free and is available to healthcare personnel, long term care facility residents and staff, teachers, staff and employees in K-12, pre-school or childcare settings, first responders and adults age 50 and older. Health care personnel with direct patient contact and anyone 16 or older with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19 can also receive the vaccine.

As part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, the vaccines are free, with or without insurance and by online appointment only. Those with insurance must provide their health insurance card and those without must present a valid drivers license or social security card.

All five Winn-Dixies of Southeastern Mississippi were selected to offer the free Pfizer vaccine shots receiving 220 each. The locations are listed below:

Meridian – 5100 Hwy 39 N.

Long Beach – 109 N. Cleveland Avenue

Gulfport – 11312 Suite H. Hwy 49

D’Iberville – 10511 D’Iberville Blvd.

Hattiesburg – 4400 Hardy Street

Qualified individuals are encouraged to schedule an appointment at www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine and for other timely updates, including vaccine availability details. Winn-Dixie will begin administering additional vaccines when more become available.