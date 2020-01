Rolling Fork, Miss (WJTV) – Lee Washington’s art is not what’s you’d expect. And his career as an artist isn’t, either.

He sees the things that are- and imagines what they could be. And then takes a cutting torch and welder, makes them that way.

His artistic medium is as about as Delta as a cotton field- worn out cotton picker spindles. Lee Washington saw a bunch of them years ago when he first started teaching welding- and in his mind- he also saw something else- little people.