Food pantry demands are increasing as pandemic goes on

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Food banks are expressing increased need for supplies as a result of more families in need due to the pandemic.

Christian Services in Hattiesburg said the amount of people in need has consistently grown since the pandemic hit Mississippi and continues to grow as the pandemic goes on. Though many have gone back to their working lives, there is still a large portion of people who have not. Leaders at the food bank said the need has gone from 30 emergency food boxes a week to 50 to 100 emergency food boxes a week.

They said when COVID started, there was extra money and extra food. Although COVID-19 hasn’t gone away, the extra support has. Their needs include staples like rice, beans, tomato sauce, canned fruit and vegetables. For their hot meals, leaders at Christian Services said they sometimes can end up serving 900 meals a day.

Families have come from as far as Wiggins and Collins, but they serve families in need from Forrest, Lamar, Perry and surrounding counties. Leaders said they need the state to recognize that there are still a lot of hungry people out there.

“We could for sure use any monetary or donations of canned items, food pantry shelf stable items, for sure. Just the recognition that the more we do in our community, the better it helps everyone. You feed a child and they do better in school, you feed a mom, she can take care of her family better. So, it’s just really a systematic basic need that we just need to remember that everybody isn’t as fortunate as everyone else,” said Maggie West with Christian Services.

Local food pantries are supplied by local stores that have a surplus. Stores that are Mississippi Food Network partners. Items are usually supplied from Corner Market, Target, Winn Dixie, Sam’s Club, Walmart and churches and groups who have done canned food drives.