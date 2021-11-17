Forrest County deputies search for man accused of stealing wallet

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies are asking for the public’s help to recover a stolen wallet.

Deputies said a man dropped his wallet inside T&D Mini Mart in the Glendale area on Wednesday, November 10 between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The suspect picked up the wallet, put it inside his hoodie and left the store. The wallet contained cash and personal items.

If you know the man’s identity in the photo or have information about his whereabouts, contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-544-7800 and ask to speak to an investigator.

Courtesy: Forrest County Sheriff’s Office

Anonymous tips can be sent here.