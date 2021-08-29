Forrest County EMA advises community members to shelter in place

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County Emergency Management Director Glen Moore are advising community members to shelter in place as flash flooding and strong winds are expected as Hurricane Ida moves into Mississippi.

Ida is forecast to remain a hurricane or strong tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi around midnight early Monday morning.

Central Mississippi will likely be in the “right front quadrant” of the storm, which will feature the strongest winds & highest tornado risk. Max wind gusts could range from 50 to 70 mph across Central and South Mississippi, with sustained winds around 40 mph to the south. This could down some trees and power lines. In addition to the winds, heavy rainfall will likely drop 6 to 10 inches of rainfall across Central MS.

