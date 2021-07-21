Forrest County Schools experience bus driver shortage

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The coronavirus pandemic posed many challenges to school districts across the county. WIth a shortage in school bus drivers, this is forcing schools in Forrest County to make changes in bus routes.

Forrest County Schools Superintendent Brian Freeman said the change in school times has also made it challenging for school transportation.

“We were on a modified schedule last year where we could run multiple bus routes for multiple schools and share routes. We can’t do that this year,” explained Freeman.

He said more children will have to share routes.

“So our buses, unfortunately, are going to have more children on it than they had in the past, not out of limitations, but more of we can’t find bus drivers and that’s causing us to have to increase our route sizes.”

Forrest County Schools will return to the classroom on Monday, July 26.