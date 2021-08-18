Forrest General, Hattiesburg Clinic offer monoclonal antibody therapy

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Clinic, Forrest General Hospital and Merit Health Wesley are now offering monoclonal antibody therapy to COVID-19 positive patients.

Recently, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and the Mississippi State Department of Health issued a new policy that allows for patients who have coronavirus to receive the therapy without having to see a physician first.

Patients who are 12 and older and have underlying conditions or who are 65 and older can receive treatment. Appointments can be scheduled by the following protocols:

If diagnosed by a Hattiesburg Clinic physician, the order will be placed in Iris for an appointment at Cough + Fever Clinic.

If diagnosed by a non-Hattiesburg Clinic physician, the order can be placed in the electronic medical record for an appointment at Cough + Fever Clinic.

If diagnosed at an external testing site like the Health Department or others, established Hattiesburg Clinic patients can make appointments in Iris.

If the patient falls outside of options 1 – 3, the patient can call and make an appointment directly by phone: 601-261-1533.

Merit Health – Wesley for COVID-19 positive patients ages 18+, treatment can be scheduled by a physician’s order.

Patients can contact their healthcare provider to schedule at Merit or call 601-268-5280 for more details. To view the list of therapy sites throughout the state, click here.