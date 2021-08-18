Forrest General, Hattiesburg Clinic offer monoclonal antibody therapy

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Clinic, Forrest General Hospital and Merit Health Wesley are now offering monoclonal antibody therapy to COVID-19 positive patients.
Recently, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and the Mississippi State Department of Health issued a new policy that allows for patients who have coronavirus to receive the therapy without having to see a physician first.
Patients who are 12 and older and have underlying conditions or who are 65 and older can receive treatment. Appointments can be scheduled by the following protocols:
- If diagnosed by a Hattiesburg Clinic physician, the order will be placed in Iris for an appointment at Cough + Fever Clinic.
- If diagnosed by a non-Hattiesburg Clinic physician, the order can be placed in the electronic medical record for an appointment at Cough + Fever Clinic.
- If diagnosed at an external testing site like the Health Department or others, established Hattiesburg Clinic patients can make appointments in Iris.
- If the patient falls outside of options 1 – 3, the patient can call and make an appointment directly by phone: 601-261-1533.
Merit Health – Wesley for COVID-19 positive patients ages 18+, treatment can be scheduled by a physician’s order.
Patients can contact their healthcare provider to schedule at Merit or call 601-268-5280 for more details. To view the list of therapy sites throughout the state, click here.