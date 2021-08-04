Forrest General Hospital announces visitation changes

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg has updated its visitation policy. The new rules are as follows:
- No visitor who is ill, sick, frail, or at-risk (i.e. immunocompromised or serious chronic illness).
- No children will be permitted. Visitors must be 12 years of age or older. Visitors must be 18 years or older in the ICU, Women and Children’s Unit, and the Cancer Center.
- No visitors permitted in the Emergency Room except in extenuating circumstances.
- Disabled Visitors: If a visitor is in need of assistance due to a disability then they will be allowed an escort to go up to visitation with them.
- No inpatient visitors.
- Patients are allowed the same two visitors per patient per day.
- Swapping visitors during the day is not allowed.
Non-COVID-19 inpatients (all hospital departments, excluding obstetrics, pediatrics, L&D, and NICU) and outpatients (of all physician practices, rehab, imaging, and all outpatient locations):
- Inpatients: The same two patient visitors per patient per day are permitted at a time. No swapping out. The visitors will be screened upon entry and must wear a facemask. One overnight visitor is allowed.
- ICU patients: The same two visitors per patient per day will be permitted at a time during specified visiting hours. No swapping within the hour.
- Inpatient surgery patients: The same two visitors per patient per day are permitted at a time for the patient’s pre-op and post-op visit. The visitors are allowed to visit through the outpatient Colonial Lobby with the patient on the initial date of service but for future visitations must enter through the front lobby. One overnight visitor is allowed.
- Outpatient surgery patients: The same two visitors are permitted during the procedure, for post-surgery discussion, and for assistance with discharge. These visitors are permitted to use the outpatient Colonial Lobby on the date of admission, but if the patient is admitted then the visitors will be expected to use the front entrance for any future visitations.
- If, during clinical assessment, the patient becomes a person under investigation for COVID-19 or COVID-19 testing is being considered, we will take the visitor’s name and contact number and request that the visitor leave the facility and wait in their vehicle. All future communications with that visitor will be over the telephone or via IPAD teleconference. Hospital leadership will approve on-site visitor of patients who test positive for COVID-19 in special circumstances only.
- Obstetrics, Labor & Delivery, Pediatric Inpatients, and NICU:
- Patients will be limited to the same two visitors per patient for the entire stay. Swapping is not allowed.
- Any visitor must be screened prior to entry with symptom/exposure questions and body temperature scan.
- No visitor who is ill sick, frail, elderly, or at-risk (i.e. immunocompromised or serious chronic illness).
- No children will be permitted. Visitors must be 18 years of age or older.
- Visitors must wear facemasks at all times inside the unit, only removing their mask to eat. We strongly encourage visitors to wear their own masks so that we can preserve our supplies for staff and clinical workers.