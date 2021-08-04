Forrest General Hospital announces visitation changes

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg has updated its visitation policy. The new rules are as follows:

No visitor who is ill, sick, frail, or at-risk (i.e. immunocompromised or serious chronic illness).

No children will be permitted. Visitors must be 12 years of age or older. Visitors must be 18 years or older in the ICU, Women and Children’s Unit, and the Cancer Center.

No visitors permitted in the Emergency Room except in extenuating circumstances.

Disabled Visitors: If a visitor is in need of assistance due to a disability then they will be allowed an escort to go up to visitation with them.

No inpatient visitors.

Patients are allowed the same two visitors per patient per day.

Swapping visitors during the day is not allowed.

Non-COVID-19 inpatients (all hospital departments, excluding obstetrics, pediatrics, L&D, and NICU) and outpatients (of all physician practices, rehab, imaging, and all outpatient locations):