Forrest General Hospital reports 119 hospitalized with COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg reported a total number of 119 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, August 12.

Out of the total number of patients, 15 are vaccinated with the virus while 104 have been reported unvaccinated. Additionally, there are 28 unvaccinated ICU patients and four vaccinated ICU patients. Thirteen unvaccinated individuals are currently on ventilators.

Forrest General Hospital

On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 4,412 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 20 additional deaths.

