Forrest General Hospital reports 122 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg reported a total number of 122 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, August 20.

Out of the total number of patients, 18 are vaccinated while 105 have been confirmed unvaccinated. Additionally, there are 32 unvaccinated ICU patients and three vaccinated ICU patients. Fourteen unvaccinated individuals and one vaccinated individual are also on ventilators.

On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 5,048 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 54 additional deaths. This is the highest single-day record for new cases.

