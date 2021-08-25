Forrest General reports 111 hospitalized with COVID-19, 10 on ventilators

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg reported a total number of 111 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, August 25.

Out of the total number of patients, eight are vaccinated while 103 are unvaccinated. Additionally, there are 29 unvaccinated ICU patients and two vaccinated ICU patients. Ten individuals are currently on ventilators.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 5,023 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 31 additional deaths. It is the highest single-day total ever reported.