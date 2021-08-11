Forrest Health offering antibody treatments at regional hospitals

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – In an ongoing effort to help COVID-19 patients on the road to recovery, Forrest Health will offer free monoclonal antibody infusions to eligible COVID-positive patients at its five regional hospitals.

Monoclonal antibodies are proteins produced by our bodies to fight infections. They are not vaccines. The Regen-COV antibody is currently being used at Forrest Health facilities and does require an order from a physician.

Those eligible for the infusion are COVID-19 positive patients who are at high risk for developing severe COVID-19 symptoms or need hospitalization. High risk individuals are those with the following medical conditions or other factors that may place adults and pediatric patients (ages 12-17 years and weighing at least 88 pounds) at higher risk for progression to severe COVID-19:

  • Older age (age 65 and above)
  • Obesity or being overweight
  • Pregnancy
  • Chronic Kidney disease
  • Diabetes
  • Immunosuppressive disease or immunosuppressive treatment
  • Cardiovascular disease (including congenital heart disease) or hypertension
  • Chronic lung diseases (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis and pulmonary hypertension)
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Neurodevelopmental disorders (cerebral palsy)
  • Having a medical-related technological dependence such as tracheostomy, gastrostomy.

Scheduling lines are open from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday at one of Forrest Health’s five regional hospitals:

  • Highland Community Hospital – Picayune
  • Pearl River County Hospital – Poplarville
  • Marion General Hospital – Columbia
  • Jefferson Davis Community Hospital – Prentiss
  • Walthall General Hospital – Tylertown

Patients with a COVID-19 positive result or their provider can call 601-288-4444 to schedule an appointment.

