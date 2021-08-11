Forrest Health offering antibody treatments at regional hospitals

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – In an ongoing effort to help COVID-19 patients on the road to recovery, Forrest Health will offer free monoclonal antibody infusions to eligible COVID-positive patients at its five regional hospitals.

Monoclonal antibodies are proteins produced by our bodies to fight infections. They are not vaccines. The Regen-COV antibody is currently being used at Forrest Health facilities and does require an order from a physician.

Those eligible for the infusion are COVID-19 positive patients who are at high risk for developing severe COVID-19 symptoms or need hospitalization. High risk individuals are those with the following medical conditions or other factors that may place adults and pediatric patients (ages 12-17 years and weighing at least 88 pounds) at higher risk for progression to severe COVID-19:

Older age (age 65 and above)

Obesity or being overweight

Pregnancy

Chronic Kidney disease

Diabetes

Immunosuppressive disease or immunosuppressive treatment

Cardiovascular disease (including congenital heart disease) or hypertension

Chronic lung diseases (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis and pulmonary hypertension)

Sickle cell disease

Neurodevelopmental disorders (cerebral palsy)

Having a medical-related technological dependence such as tracheostomy, gastrostomy.

Scheduling lines are open from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday at one of Forrest Health’s five regional hospitals:

Highland Community Hospital – Picayune

Pearl River County Hospital – Poplarville

Marion General Hospital – Columbia

Jefferson Davis Community Hospital – Prentiss

Walthall General Hospital – Tylertown

Patients with a COVID-19 positive result or their provider can call 601-288-4444 to schedule an appointment.