Forrest Health offering antibody treatments at regional hospitals

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – In an ongoing effort to help COVID-19 patients on the road to recovery, Forrest Health will offer free monoclonal antibody infusions to eligible COVID-positive patients at its five regional hospitals.
Monoclonal antibodies are proteins produced by our bodies to fight infections. They are not vaccines. The Regen-COV antibody is currently being used at Forrest Health facilities and does require an order from a physician.
Those eligible for the infusion are COVID-19 positive patients who are at high risk for developing severe COVID-19 symptoms or need hospitalization. High risk individuals are those with the following medical conditions or other factors that may place adults and pediatric patients (ages 12-17 years and weighing at least 88 pounds) at higher risk for progression to severe COVID-19:
- Older age (age 65 and above)
- Obesity or being overweight
- Pregnancy
- Chronic Kidney disease
- Diabetes
- Immunosuppressive disease or immunosuppressive treatment
- Cardiovascular disease (including congenital heart disease) or hypertension
- Chronic lung diseases (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis and pulmonary hypertension)
- Sickle cell disease
- Neurodevelopmental disorders (cerebral palsy)
- Having a medical-related technological dependence such as tracheostomy, gastrostomy.
Scheduling lines are open from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday at one of Forrest Health’s five regional hospitals:
- Highland Community Hospital – Picayune
- Pearl River County Hospital – Poplarville
- Marion General Hospital – Columbia
- Jefferson Davis Community Hospital – Prentiss
- Walthall General Hospital – Tylertown
Patients with a COVID-19 positive result or their provider can call 601-288-4444 to schedule an appointment.