Four arrested in connection to shooting in Hattiesburg

Shahim Williams on the left & Justin Jackson on the right

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested four people in connection to a shooting in the 900 block of Hardy Street.

HPD said they responded to a report of possible shots fired around 9:15 p.m on March 30.

A 16-year-old male and 17-year-old male, both of Hattiesburg have been charged with aggravated assault and criminal street gang activity. Shahim Williams, 21, of Hattiesburg, charged with criminal street gang activity and accessory after the fact of aggravated assault. Justin Jackson, 19, of Hattiesburg, charged with criminal street gang activity and accessory after the fact of aggravated assault. The Hattiesburg Police Department

Police said the 17-year-old male, has also been charged with an auto burglary that occurred in the 200 block of North 20th Avenue, on March 31, 2020.

No injuries occurred during the incident, and additional arrests are pending in the ongoing investigation.