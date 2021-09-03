Friday Night at Spirit Park returns to USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Southern Miss Alumni Association announced the return of Friday Night at the Fountain.

“We are thrilled to be a part of bringing action back to campus with the Friday Night @ Spirit Park series,” said Jerry DeFatta, executive director of the Southern Miss Alumni Association. “This event series will be a headline program for our Student Alumni Association and will ensure students, alumni and fans have something fun to experience right here on campus each home game weekend.”

The first Friday Night at Spirit Park event will be held Friday, September 10 at Southern Station in Spirit Park. A pep rally will begin at 5:30 p.m. featuring Head Coach Will Hall, the USM Cheerleaders, Seymour and The Pride of Mississippi Marching Band. Live music by Ra’Shad the Blues Kid will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Each event will be held on the following dates: Friday, Sept. 10; Friday, Sept. 17; Friday, Oct. 8; Friday, Oct. 15; and Friday, Nov. 5. Food trucks will also be on-site each week.