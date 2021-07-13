Companies work to bring broadband access to rural areas

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Broadband access is an issue that affects people living in rural areas across the country including right here in Mississippi. The problem is at a vital stage and companies like Conexon and Pearl River Valley Electric are stepping up to help.

“This has been a problem for 20 years, said Randy Clint, Conexon, I’ve been in this business for over 20 years and nothing has really changed until electric cooperatives stepped up to provide access to their members”

There is some progress, as cares act money is now making it possible for companies like Pearl River Valley Electric to bring fiber into rural communities.

“This is going to be a game changer for people who weren’t able to do long distance learning during the pandemic, we will have approximately 4700 miles of line throughout our 12 county service area and were looking at doing that in a five year time span”, said Leif Munkel, Manager of Member services for Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association.