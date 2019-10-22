Grand opening of new breast cancer center in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Merit Health Wesley Hospital in Hattiesburg held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the doors of their new breast cancer center.

The center has the most advanced mammography technology ever, putting the quality of breast exams on the same level as John Hopkins Hospital.

The new machine will produce three-dimensional imaging during breast exams.

It will provide radiologists with multiple thin section images to view breast tissue one each layer at a time.

A registered mammography nurse spoke with 12’s Justin Devonn about the new center and technology.

Miranda Franovich says, “also we wanted to share with the community that we have something there called sharp curve padding it is easier for the patient it’s more comfortable for the patient and I think they’re going to see a difference.”

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Merit Health in Hattiesburg will be offing a special on breast exams for the month of October for only ninety-nine dollars that you can use anytime in one year.