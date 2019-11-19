Habitat for Humanity rewards mother of 3 to brand new home

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Every year, the Hattiesburg branch of Habitat for Humanity helps a family in need to build a home.

This year marks the seventieth anniversary of building a new home for a family

Once completed, they will unveil the home Saturday for the family and community with a big celebration.

This year’s family goes to Briget Lang, who is a mother of three. Two of her children are special needs.

Lang attended an orientation last year to apply for the assistance. After attending several financial education classes. the organization selected her to receive the next home.

Akwete Muhammad, Director of Marketing, says, “Miss Lang and her family had to meet she had to show a willingness to partner with habitat a need for housing in other words she was dealing with some housing insecurity and then the ability to pay the loan back so when she goes through those stages we were able to choose from family a B or C. And with her having two special needs children it just bumped her to the top.”

Habitat for Humanity house recipients work to build their new home, Briget Lang put in over four hundred and fifty hours into building her new home for her children.