Hattiesburg and MSDH collaborate to expand access to testing, vaccines

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Department of Health has rolled out a number of vaccination efforts across the state. One of those partnerships is with the City of Hattiesburg who has set up a drive thru covid-19 testing and vaccination command center.

Starting Tuesday vaccinations will take place at the Lake Terrace Convention center for eligible health care workers who haven’t already been vaccinated by their employer. According to the Mississippi department of health once health care workers are vaccinated the next phases of the vaccine will take place mid January and throughout the coming months. The Mayor says this doesn’t mean we stop taking precautions

“The vaccine is arriving at a needed time. However even with the vaccine, even with expanded testing, people just got to make good decisions, they got to keep their mask on they got to practice social distancing they have to avoid unnecessary gatherings those are the things while this vaccine rollout will take over six or so months but the way you play defense to protect yourself and the people who are around you is to do the things that we know work.” -Toby Barker, Mayor City of Hattiesburg

Testing and vaccination efforts are being administered by the National Guard and up to two hundred and ten people can be vaccinated a day by appointment only. As of Monday Forrest County has 1100 active cases which is not as high as a week and a half ago when the area got to 1200 active cases. Currently the City has reached 100 hospitalizations in what the Mayor is calling a post holiday surge.

“So you can vaccinate two hundred and ten at this site everyday, which gives you an idea that we need more supply because as populations continue to be added whether its Educators or more First Responders or people over the ago of 65, in the coming months where going to need more capacity and so I think the health department is taking a look at their centers around the state now that are doing this and seeing whats the demand in each region, we certainly know we have demand here in Hattiesburg.”

